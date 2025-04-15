Tragedy on GT Road: Fatal Collision Leaves Three Dead

A devastating road accident occurred on GT Road in Naramau, claiming three lives when a car collided head-on with a private bus on Tuesday, according to local police reports.

The car, traveling from Naramau to Unnao, was allegedly on the wrong side, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey. Law enforcement believe the driver might have been trying to flee after hitting a motorcycle when the fatal crash occurred.

Upon arriving at the scene, Bithoor police forces had to break into the vehicle to rescue its occupants and transport them to a local hospital. Tragically, car occupants Akansha Mishra, Anjula Mishra, and driver Vishal Dwivedi were declared dead. Two other passengers, Richa Awasthi and Ashok Kumar, are in critical condition as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)