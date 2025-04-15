Delhi Airport Resolves Baggage Glitch at Terminal 1

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reported a technical issue affecting baggage check-in at Terminal 1 on Tuesday, although flight operations continued without disruption. The problem temporarily slowed the check-in process but was swiftly addressed.

As maintenance work led to the closure of Terminal 2, all operations have been temporarily relocated to Terminal 1, compounding the pressure on the existing facility. This prompted IndiGo to advise travelers of slight delays during check-in and baggage collection.

With Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 back in full operation, DIAL reassured passengers that the affected processes have normalized. IGIA currently manages around 1,300 flights daily across its four runways, although one remains closed for maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)