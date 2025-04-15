Left Menu

Delhi Airport Resolves Baggage Glitch at Terminal 1

Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 faced a temporary technical issue with baggage check-in, causing brief delays but no impact on flight operations. Terminal 2 is closed for maintenance, shifting operations to T1. IndiGo warned passengers of potential delays. DIAL has since resolved the issue.

Updated: 15-04-2025 15:31 IST
Delhi Airport Resolves Baggage Glitch at Terminal 1
  • India

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reported a technical issue affecting baggage check-in at Terminal 1 on Tuesday, although flight operations continued without disruption. The problem temporarily slowed the check-in process but was swiftly addressed.

As maintenance work led to the closure of Terminal 2, all operations have been temporarily relocated to Terminal 1, compounding the pressure on the existing facility. This prompted IndiGo to advise travelers of slight delays during check-in and baggage collection.

With Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 back in full operation, DIAL reassured passengers that the affected processes have normalized. IGIA currently manages around 1,300 flights daily across its four runways, although one remains closed for maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

