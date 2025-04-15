Karnataka and Bavaria Forge Future-Forward Partnership

The Karnataka government has officially entered into a collaborative agreement with the German state of Bavaria, focusing on sectors like Artificial Intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, and smart cities, among others.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery, aims to forge strong partnerships that will benefit both regions over the next five years.

This international cooperation will also explore Industry 4.0, space technology, medical tech, green innovations, and skill development to generate employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)