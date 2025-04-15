Left Menu

India and US Eye Trade Liberalisation Amid Reciprocal Tariff Talks

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that India's trade relations with the US are at a crucial juncture, with reciprocal tariffs posing both challenges and opportunities. The aim is to negotiate a bilateral trade deal to boost trade to USD 500 billion. Talks are progressing with a focus on trade liberalisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:44 IST
India and US Eye Trade Liberalisation Amid Reciprocal Tariff Talks
Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary (Photo: @FollowCII/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal on Tuesday emphasized that while reciprocal tariffs present challenges, they also offer opportunities for India as it negotiates a bilateral trade agreement with the United States. Barthwal highlighted that India is committed to trade liberalisation with the US.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has temporarily halted reciprocal tariffs for several countries engaged in negotiations. However, a 125 per cent tariff on China remains. During a three-month period, a 10 per cent tariff will apply to those negotiating with the US. Barthwal expressed optimism about advancing bilateral trade toward a target of USD 500 billion.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated that India is handling reciprocal tariffs prudently with the goal of expanding trade with the US. Talks, progressing steadily, include the aim to finalize a bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025, marking a significant step in India-US trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025