Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025: A Spectacle of Style and Heritage

Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 illuminated Mumbai with an extraordinary four-day fashion celebration at the luxurious Fairmont Hotel. From timeless weaves to futuristic silhouettes, the event brought together celebrated designers and iconic showstoppers, creating an unforgettable spectacle that resonated with the fashion industry's brightest minds.

The event commenced with a star-studded curtain raiser led by designer Neeta Lulla, whose collection paid homage to India's textile heritage. Electrifying performances by Taha Shah Badussha and others enhanced the vibrant atmosphere. Day 1 blended established designers and emerging talent, with memorable showcases by Swatti Kapoor and Pink Porcupine by Ankit Satam among others.

Day 2 presented a diverse lineup, from Rudralife's elegance to the modernism of 'Inhale Exhale.' Celebrities like Milind Soman and Sonakshi Sinha graced the runway. The finale on Day 3 was a testament to innovation and drama, with highlights such as Raymond's refined menswear, concluding with an opulent bridal couture showcase by Shyamal & Bhumika.

(With inputs from agencies.)