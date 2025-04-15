Left Menu

PaisaSmart Launches Innovative Investment Chatbot for a Growing Financial Market

Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd., under Elixir Capital Ltd., unveils PaisaSmart, a financial advisory service addressing India's investment gap. With a new WhatsApp chatbot, PaisaSmart simplifies mutual fund investment, offering personalized advice, multi-language support, and access to experienced relationship managers, making finance accessible to all Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:54 IST
Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to democratize investment in India, Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd., a branch of the BSE-listed Elixir Capital Ltd., has unveiled PaisaSmart, a modern financial advisory brand. Spearheading this initiative, veteran market expert Dipan Mehta aims to bridge India's evident underpenetration in financial advisory services.

With a booming economy and a newly launched WhatsApp chatbot, PaisaSmart seeks to simplify mutual fund investment for ordinary Indians. Offering proprietary mutual fund ratings, customized investment baskets, and direct investing through the chatbot, the service aims to ease even beginners into the world of stock markets.

What sets PaisaSmart apart is its blend of technology with human touch, as investors gain access to dedicated relationship managers. With multilingual support and a user-friendly interface, PaisaSmart caters to diverse Indian investors, regardless of language barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

