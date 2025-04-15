Left Menu

Empowering Growth: Minister Scindia's Vision for BSNL's Future

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia rallied BSNL leaders to drive the company's growth, emphasizing decentralization and capacity building. With BSNL achieving a net profit after 18 years, Scindia urged focus on customer retention and monthly strategy meetings to sustain momentum and enhance profitability across all circles.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North East Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, convened a pivotal meeting on Tuesday with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) top brass. Engaging with CMD Robert Ravi, senior officers, and Chief General Managers (CGMs) from all 27 BSNL circles, Scindia emphasized the collective responsibility in propelling BSNL's growth narrative.

In his address, Scindia stressed the need for decentralizing operations to empower staff, urging each CGM to bolster junior capacity and ignite passion within the workforce. Celebrating BSNL's return to profitability after 18 years, Scindia called for sustained momentum through customer acquisition and retention efforts.

The minister laid down strategic directives for monthly gatherings aimed at sharing best practices and tackling regional challenges. Particular focus was placed on developing specific customer growth and business plans for FY 2025-26. CGMs welcomed the initiative as a valuable platform for open dialogue, seeing it as instrumental in driving sustainable and profitable operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

