Tragic Highway Collision Claims Family of Four

A horrific accident occurred on the Itawa state highway on Tuesday morning, claiming the lives of a family of four when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding car, as confirmed by the police. The collision sent the motorcycle airborne, tragically resulting in the immediate deaths of Ilyas (29), his wife Sitara (27), and their niece Joya (17). Tragically, their 8-month-old son died from his injuries during treatment.

The incident took place while the family was returning from a relative's home. The car involved in the tragedy did not result in injuries for any of its passengers, according to Circle Inspector Satyanarayan Malav of the Sultanpur police station.

In the aftermath of the accident, police have registered a case against the car driver and seized the vehicle. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem examinations. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)