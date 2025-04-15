Left Menu

India and EU Fast-Track FTA Negotiations

India and the European Union are accelerating negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement, with the next round of talks set for May 12. Discussions focus on market access and government procurement. Additionally, India is pursuing agreements with Chile and has concluded talks with Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:28 IST
  • India

India and the European Union have committed to speeding up negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement, aiming to finalize the details through intensive discussions set to commence on May 12, according to the commerce ministry.

L Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, revealed that the tenth round of negotiations emphasized critical issues such as market access, services, investment, and government procurement.

Progress is also noted in India's trade discussions with other nations, including the launch of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Chile and completed talks with Peru, marking India's first FTA in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

