G20 Finance Leaders to Convene in Washington Under SA’s Presidency

In a pivotal moment for global economic governance, Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from the world’s leading economies are set to gather in Washington, D.C., for the G20 Finance Track meeting scheduled from 23 to 24 April 2025. This high-level engagement, taking place on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings, marks one of the most significant global economic policy events of the year.

The G20 — a strategic international forum comprised of both advanced and emerging economies — plays a critical role in shaping the global economic agenda. Representing approximately 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population, the G20 includes 19 countries, the European Union, and since 2023, the African Union, now formally recognised as a permanent member.

This year’s Finance Track meeting falls under the leadership of South Africa, which assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2024. The presidency will run until 30 November 2025 and operates under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.” These guiding principles reflect South Africa’s commitment to inclusive development, climate resilience, and equitable economic growth.

The Finance Track — a core component of the G20’s agenda — focuses on fostering international financial cooperation and macroeconomic policy coordination. The 2025 Finance Track is co-chaired by South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, and South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago. The duo is tasked with leading discussions on pressing global financial challenges, such as inflation, debt sustainability in emerging markets, climate finance, and economic recovery strategies in a post-pandemic and geopolitically tense world.

Key objectives of this year’s meeting include:

Strengthening global financial stability amid ongoing geopolitical risks and economic fragmentation.

Promoting sustainable development financing , especially for low- and middle-income countries.

Accelerating climate finance commitments and enhancing support for a just energy transition.

Encouraging inclusive digital finance innovations while addressing regulatory and cybersecurity concerns.

Coordinating global tax reforms in line with the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS).

In addition to G20 member states, the gathering will also include invited nations and representatives from major international organisations, such as the IMF, World Bank, Financial Stability Board (FSB), and United Nations. These stakeholders are expected to bring diverse perspectives on monetary policy, fiscal strategy, financial regulation, and equitable economic growth.

The meeting will be held in-person in Washington, D.C., with an emphasis on fostering transparent dialogue and multilateral cooperation. To ensure global accessibility and public engagement, the sessions will be livestreamed via the official YouTube channels of the South African National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank:

As global economic uncertainty continues to dominate headlines — from inflationary pressures to debt crises and climate-related economic shocks — the outcomes of this G20 Finance Track meeting are expected to influence global markets and policy direction in the months ahead.

South Africa’s leadership offers a unique opportunity to elevate the voices of the Global South within the G20 framework, reinforcing calls for global solidarity, economic equity, and sustainable development that leaves no nation behind.