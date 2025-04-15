Telecom Boost: Scindia Drives BSNL Customer Growth Plan

In a bid to bolster the growth of BSNL, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has mandated the state-owned telecom giant to craft detailed customer growth and business plans for the current fiscal period, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Minister Scindia convened with 27 Chief General Managers and senior officials from BSNL, underscoring the need for monthly meetings to exchange best practices and address region-specific challenges. He commended the team for achieving profitability after nearly two decades, urging them to sustain this momentum.

Significant strides have been made in recent months, with BSNL adding approximately 55 lakh new customers. Scindia also emphasized the importance of capacity building among junior staff to enhance operational effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)