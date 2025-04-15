British Indexes Surge Amid Tariff Exemptions and Labor Market Insights

British stock indexes experienced a notable surge, reflecting buoyant investor sentiment following potential tariff relief signaled by U.S. President Donald Trump. Key financial and defence stocks spearheaded the rally.

The FTSE 100 index witnessed a 1.4% increase, buoyed by Trump's indications of tariff adjustments on auto imports. Investment banking shares saw significant gains, driven by positive stock target revisions.

Despite signs of a weakening labor market, wage growth remained robust, adding complexity to the Bank of England's monetary policy. Investor expectations currently foresee a high likelihood of a rate cut by the central bank.

