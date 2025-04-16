China's Economic Struggles Amidst U.S. Tariff Wars

China's economy is experiencing a significant slowdown as it navigates a prolonged property downturn combined with heavy U.S. tariffs. Analysts have called these levies the largest risk for the Chinese economy in recent decades, suggesting that the growth may diminish further this year.

President Trump has escalated tariffs on Chinese goods, leading to retaliatory actions from Beijing. This trade war between the United States and China, the two largest economies globally, has sparked concerns about a potential global recession.

Despite recent data indicating a mix of economic recovery signals, with bank lending surpassing expectations and renewed factory activity, challenges remain. Analysts expect a sharp decline in exports as U.S. tariffs impact. Chinese leadership remains committed to implementing further stimulus policies to stabilize economic conditions and mitigate the risk of job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)