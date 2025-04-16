China's Economic Surge: Navigating Growth Amidst Trade Tensions
China's economy grew 5.4% in Q1, exceeding forecasts despite the U.S. trade war. Analysts note robust March figures, but caution that the trade tensions may hinder future growth. Additional stimulus is likely as China aims to bolster domestic demand against external challenges.
China's economy showed stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter, expanding by 5.4% year-on-year, as revealed by recent data on Wednesday. This figure surpassed the analysts' forecast of 5.1%, despite formidable trade tensions with the United States that cast a shadow over future economic prospects.
The ongoing trade war, spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing's retaliatory measures, has raised fears of a global recession. Analysts point out that while March's fiscal support boosted GDP figures, sustained growth may face challenges as exports are predicted to weaken.
In response, experts foresee China ramping up stimulus measures to counteract the impact of tariffs. Policymakers have emphasized their readiness to implement more support measures, aiming to maintain economic stability amidst these turbulent times.
