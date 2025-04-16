Tragedy at Kogilu Cross: Metro Rail Mishap Claims Life

An autorickshaw driver lost his life in a tragic accident at Kogilu Cross when a metro rail viaduct being transported fell onto his vehicle. The incident, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday, has left the community in shock and raised concerns over transportation safety.

The deceased, identified as Kasim from Hegde Nagar, was reportedly accepting payment from his passenger when the heavy viaduct slipped off the truck and crushed the autorickshaw. The passenger, meanwhile, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police reports indicate that the 18-wheel truck was navigating a turn when the load became unstable, leading to the accident. Authorities are now searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene immediately after the mishap. The BMRCL is expected to launch an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)