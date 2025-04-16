China's Economic Tug-of-War: Surpassing Growth with Tariff Tensions

China's economy achieved a surprising 5.4% growth in the first quarter, exceeding forecasts, thanks to robust consumption and industrial output. Nevertheless, looming U.S. tariffs threaten this positive momentum, placing China's financial stability at substantial risk.

The latest data reveals continued export strength, despite an ongoing property slump and sluggish domestic demand. President Trump's aggressive tariff hikes have ignited retaliatory measures from Beijing, leading to increased uncertainty in global markets.

Economists stress the need for timely policies to counter these challenges. Analysts expect additional stimulus as the nation braces for a challenging period, ensuring the world's second-largest economy remains resilient amidst rising trade tensions.

