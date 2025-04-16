Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Surge Despite Global Tariff Tensions

Indian stock indices surged higher Wednesday amid global trade tensions led by US-China tariffs. Sensex gained 309.40 points to 77,044.29, while Nifty rose 108.65 points to 23,437.20. India's low inflation fuels market optimism, with expectations of potential rate cuts boosting investor confidence.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Indian stock markets witnessed a notable rise on Wednesday, despite global trade uncertainties fueled by the Trump administration's tariffs and subsequent Chinese countermeasures. The Sensex climbed 309.40 points to close at 77,044.29, and the Nifty advanced 108.65 points, finishing at 23,437.20.

According to Bajaj Broking, the benchmark indices extended their upward trajectory for a third consecutive session, buoyed by strong buying in the final trading hour that drove the indices to close near the day's highs. Globally, markets are in flux as tariff tensions intensify, with the US imposing a 245% tariff on Chinese goods.

Commenting on the situation, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, noted that amidst global weakness, the Indian market remains optimistic, with the belief that the US-China trade conflict could eventually benefit India. March's consumer price index inflation hitting a five-year low suggests potential rate cuts, supporting this positive sentiment.

