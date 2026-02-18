UK Inflation Eases to Lowest in Over a Year, Paving Way for Potential BoE Rate Cuts
Inflation in the UK fell to its lowest since March last year, bolstering prospects for a Bank of England rate cut. The consumer price increase slowed to 3.0% in January, with underlying pressures persisting. Economists anticipate a decline towards the BoE's target in April.
British inflation has dropped to its lowest point since March of last year, according to fresh data, making a strong case for a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England. However, underlying price pressures remain a concern as certain sectors continue experiencing cost increases.
The Office for National Statistics reported that consumer prices in January rose by 3.0% annually, a decrease from December's 3.4% rate. While the drop aligns with forecasts, the pressure on staple goods like food and transportation persists, affecting consumer expectations significantly.
Amidst these economic shifts, the pound remained stable against the US dollar. Analysts speculate an 80% chance of a rate reduction in March, while services inflation - a crucial marker for domestic pricing - showed only a minor slowdown, highlighting continued underlying challenges for monetary policy.
