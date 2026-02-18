Left Menu

UK Inflation Eases to Lowest in Over a Year, Paving Way for Potential BoE Rate Cuts

Inflation in the UK fell to its lowest since March last year, bolstering prospects for a Bank of England rate cut. The consumer price increase slowed to 3.0% in January, with underlying pressures persisting. Economists anticipate a decline towards the BoE's target in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:44 IST
UK Inflation Eases to Lowest in Over a Year, Paving Way for Potential BoE Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British inflation has dropped to its lowest point since March of last year, according to fresh data, making a strong case for a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England. However, underlying price pressures remain a concern as certain sectors continue experiencing cost increases.

The Office for National Statistics reported that consumer prices in January rose by 3.0% annually, a decrease from December's 3.4% rate. While the drop aligns with forecasts, the pressure on staple goods like food and transportation persists, affecting consumer expectations significantly.

Amidst these economic shifts, the pound remained stable against the US dollar. Analysts speculate an 80% chance of a rate reduction in March, while services inflation - a crucial marker for domestic pricing - showed only a minor slowdown, highlighting continued underlying challenges for monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

 India
2
Tragic Delay: Ambulance Absence Claims Mumbai Man's Life

Tragic Delay: Ambulance Absence Claims Mumbai Man's Life

 India
3
Turbulence in Odisha Assembly over Paddy Procurement

Turbulence in Odisha Assembly over Paddy Procurement

 India
4
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026