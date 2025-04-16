Starwing Group Unveils Luxury Residential Tower in Mumbai's Andheri East

Starwing Group, a major player in the real estate sector, has unveiled its latest luxury residential tower as part of the I-Stay Project in Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai. Offering 2-BHK apartments complete with balconies, the development promises to mix smart design with urban convenience for homebuyers seeking both functionality and lifestyle.

The project, in collaboration with Tribeca Developers—known for their work on Trump Brand Luxury Residences—boasts over 50 amenities within 15-plus activity zones. Notable features include a rooftop infinity pool, a sky cinema, a gym, and a party area. Residents will benefit from seamless connectivity to metro stations and key roads like JVLR and the Western Express Highway, as well as proximity to the international airport and major commercial hubs like SEEPZ and Powai.

Mr. Rajeev Dube, Founder & Chairman of Starwing Group, emphasizes that I-Stay is much more than just a residential offering. By incorporating space-smart designs and community-focused amenities, the project promises strong rental potential and provides a comprehensive housing solution for everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned investors. With this launch, Starwing signals its intent to continue expanding in Mumbai and beyond, sticking to its philosophy of delivering future-ready living spaces.

