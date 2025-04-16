Left Menu

Starwing Group Unveils Luxury Residential Tower in Mumbai's Andheri East

Starwing Group has launched a new residential tower in Mumbai's Andheri East, offering 2-BHK homes with zero space wastage and over 50 amenities. In collaboration with Tribeca Developers, the project aims to balance lifestyle and value for money, strengthening Starwing's position in modern urban living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:02 IST
Starwing Group Unveils Luxury Residential Tower in Mumbai's Andheri East
Starwing Group unveils new residential tower at I-Stay Project in Andheri East, Blending urban convenience with smart living. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Starwing Group, a major player in the real estate sector, has unveiled its latest luxury residential tower as part of the I-Stay Project in Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai. Offering 2-BHK apartments complete with balconies, the development promises to mix smart design with urban convenience for homebuyers seeking both functionality and lifestyle.

The project, in collaboration with Tribeca Developers—known for their work on Trump Brand Luxury Residences—boasts over 50 amenities within 15-plus activity zones. Notable features include a rooftop infinity pool, a sky cinema, a gym, and a party area. Residents will benefit from seamless connectivity to metro stations and key roads like JVLR and the Western Express Highway, as well as proximity to the international airport and major commercial hubs like SEEPZ and Powai.

Mr. Rajeev Dube, Founder & Chairman of Starwing Group, emphasizes that I-Stay is much more than just a residential offering. By incorporating space-smart designs and community-focused amenities, the project promises strong rental potential and provides a comprehensive housing solution for everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned investors. With this launch, Starwing signals its intent to continue expanding in Mumbai and beyond, sticking to its philosophy of delivering future-ready living spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025