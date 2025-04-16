Left Menu

Global Trade Tumbles Amidst Brewing US-China Tariff Tensions

The World Trade Organization reports a likely 0.2% decrease in global goods trade due to US President Trump's tariff policies. The decline is steepest in North America. Economists project a 1.5% drop if tariffs are fully imposed, with lasting uncertainty stifling growth, especially in vulnerable economies.

Geneva | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:39 IST
The World Trade Organization has sounded an alarm over the potential downturn in global goods trade, primarily attributed to US President Donald Trump's fluctuating tariff strategies and ongoing conflicts with China. The WTO predicts a modest decrease of 0.2% in trade volume this year, which could escalate if Trump's stringent 'reciprocal' tariffs are actualized.

North America stands to be significantly impacted, with the WTO expecting a 12.6% fall in exports and a 9.6% decline in imports, even before the most punitive tariffs are implemented. The uncertainty, say WTO economists, has compelled a downward revision of trade forecasts initially set for expansion in 2025 and 2026.

While a 90-day suspension offers temporary relief, with over 70 countries urged to address US trade grievances, Trump continues to levy taxes on Chinese imports and negotiates tariffs with Canada and Mexico. WTO officials stress that prolonged unpredictability could stifle global growth, particularly harming the world's most susceptible economies.

