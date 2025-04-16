Indian Exporters Capitalize on US Tariff Pause

In a strategic move, Indian exporters are taking advantage of a 90-day tariff suspension announced by the US, aiming to boost exports to an eager market. Sectors including gems and jewellery, footwear, and garments are accelerating shipments, anticipating uncertainty over future US tariffs.

While exporters bustle to meet demand, concerns loom over potential dumping of goods from China into India, as well as the need for government support to enhance production capacity. Industry leaders emphasize the need for regulatory easing and affordable credit access to sustain this momentum.

The tariff pause, ending on July 9, presents a valuable window for Indian firms to seize opportunities amid the geopolitical trade shifts. However, broader implications of diverted imports and increased agricultural exports from the US to India require careful monitoring and strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)