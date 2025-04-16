Left Menu

Indian Exporters Capitalize on US Tariff Pause

Indian exporters are front loading shipments to the US during the 90-day tariff pause initiated by the Trump administration, aiming to capitalize on lower tariffs and fill the gap left by high duties on Chinese goods. The situation presents both opportunities and challenges for Indian industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Indian exporters are taking advantage of a 90-day tariff suspension announced by the US, aiming to boost exports to an eager market. Sectors including gems and jewellery, footwear, and garments are accelerating shipments, anticipating uncertainty over future US tariffs.

While exporters bustle to meet demand, concerns loom over potential dumping of goods from China into India, as well as the need for government support to enhance production capacity. Industry leaders emphasize the need for regulatory easing and affordable credit access to sustain this momentum.

The tariff pause, ending on July 9, presents a valuable window for Indian firms to seize opportunities amid the geopolitical trade shifts. However, broader implications of diverted imports and increased agricultural exports from the US to India require careful monitoring and strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

