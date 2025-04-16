Cyber Scam Uncovered: Fake HSRP Registration Platform Busted

In a significant cyberfraud crackdown, Mumbai police announced the arrest of Vinod Vyankat Bawale, a 57-year-old man from Bengaluru accused of defrauding vehicle owners through a counterfeit HSRP registration site. The arrest comes as a breakthrough in an investigation initiated last month following a transport department complaint.

Authorities disclosed that Bawale orchestrated the scam by creating and disseminating six fake web links, charging unsuspecting vehicle owners more than the Maharashtra state-approved rates. The con came to light with alerts from legitimate vendors and led to Bawale's apprehension.

As the probe continues, the Supreme Court's mandate for HSRPs, crucial for national security, is underscored. Efforts to nab other participants of this scam persist, while the official platforms for HSRP registration remain operational and secure.

