Left Menu

Cyber Scam Uncovered: Fake HSRP Registration Platform Busted

A 57-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly defrauding vehicle owners via a fake HSRP registration website. The scam involved six fraudulent links, misleading vehicle owners and the authorities by charging more than the official rate. The operation was uncovered by Mumbai police, with a further search ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:14 IST
Cyber Scam Uncovered: Fake HSRP Registration Platform Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cyberfraud crackdown, Mumbai police announced the arrest of Vinod Vyankat Bawale, a 57-year-old man from Bengaluru accused of defrauding vehicle owners through a counterfeit HSRP registration site. The arrest comes as a breakthrough in an investigation initiated last month following a transport department complaint.

Authorities disclosed that Bawale orchestrated the scam by creating and disseminating six fake web links, charging unsuspecting vehicle owners more than the Maharashtra state-approved rates. The con came to light with alerts from legitimate vendors and led to Bawale's apprehension.

As the probe continues, the Supreme Court's mandate for HSRPs, crucial for national security, is underscored. Efforts to nab other participants of this scam persist, while the official platforms for HSRP registration remain operational and secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025