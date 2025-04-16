Left Menu

Travelers Defies Odds: Surges Despite $2 Billion Catastrophe Hit

Insurance company Travelers reported a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit despite incurring over $2 billion in catastrophe losses from California wildfires. Strong underwriting gains and robust insurance demand contributed to the profit, while regulatory challenges and potential tariff impacts continue to influence the insurance industry.

Insurance leader Travelers has surpassed first-quarter profit expectations, as impressive underwriting gains helped mitigate more than $2 billion in losses from the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. This propelled shares up by 4%, continuing their recovery from market volatility caused by recent tariff-related issues.

The profit report highlights the significant impact of California's catastrophic wildfires, one of the state's most expensive natural disasters. Travelers reported a net loss from catastrophes of $2.27 billion for the quarter ending March 31, in stark contrast to $712 million from the same period the previous year.

Despite these challenges, underwriting income before taxes surged by 32% to $1.58 billion. CEO Alan Schnitzer expressed satisfaction with the substantial profit achieved amid such adversities. Meanwhile, the industry faces regulatory hurdles in California, where insurers must secure state approval before adjusting most policy prices.

