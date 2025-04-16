Elevating MSMEs: The Backbone of India's Economy

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi underscored the critical role of the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in addressing unemployment concerns in India. Speaking at the PM Vishwakarma – National SC-ST Hub Conclave in Mayurbhanj, Manjhi highlighted the sector's capability to provide jobs for the remaining 75% of the workforce, despite big industries employing a quarter of it.

Manjhi praised President Droupadi Murmu for her guidance and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a developed nation by 2027-28. He noted that the MSME sector is thriving in Odisha, aligning with the country's economic aspirations.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme, launched in 2023, bolsters traditional artisans, while the National SC-ST Hub supports SC/ST entrepreneurs. Together, these programs aim to elevate India's MSME sector, which comprises over 6.25 crore enterprises and significantly contributes to the GDP and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)