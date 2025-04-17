Japan's Trade Tango: Surplus with US Amidst Global Deficit

Japan's trade dynamics have captured global attention as the Finance Ministry reported a staggering 5.2 trillion yen (USD 37 billion) global trade deficit for its fiscal year ending in March. This marks the fourth consecutive year of deficits. However, Japan's trade balance with the US revealed a different story, recording a substantial surplus of 9 trillion yen (USD 63 billion).

Trade relations between Japan and the US have been under scrutiny, particularly with US President Donald Trump considering tariffs that could impact Japanese exports. Negotiators from Japan are in Washington, striving to avert these economic hurdles that carry significant implications for both nations.

While exports flourished, notably in sectors like vehicles and computer chips, Japan's trade relations with other Asian countries faced shifts, with analysts linking this to US tariff policies. The Japanese economy continues to navigate through these complexities, exacerbated by a weaker yen escalating import costs.

