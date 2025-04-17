Left Menu

Trade War Turmoil: Fitch Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Tariffs

Fitch Ratings has reduced its global growth forecasts due to heightened trade tensions, predicting a 0.4pp decline in 2025. The US may see minimal growth at 1.2%, slowing to 0.4% by year-end. With escalating tariffs impacting economies, the forecast hints at economic instability in major regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:51 IST
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fitch Ratings has drastically cut its global economic growth projections, citing the intensifying global trade war. The ratings agency's latest Global Economic Outlook report forecasts a reduction in world growth by 0.4 percentage points for 2025, alongside a decrease in growth for China and the US by 0.5 percentage points each.

According to the report, US growth is expected to remain positive at 1.2% for the year but will slow significantly, reaching just 0.4% by the fourth quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, China's economic growth is projected to fall below 4%, and the Eurozone's growth is expected to remain under 1%, highlighting widespread economic challenges.

The report also notes that the US's introduction of a 'Liberation Day' tariff hike far exceeded expectations, contributing to numerous retaliatory measures between China and the US, driving bilateral tariffs over 100%. Despite a temporary pause and adjustment to a universal 10% rate, the long-term impacts remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

