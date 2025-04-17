ADB Deepens Commitment with Launch of Resident Mission in Solomon Islands

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has officially upgraded its presence in the Solomon Islands by establishing a full-fledged Resident Mission in Honiara, transitioning from its longstanding country office, which has been operational since 2008. This strategic development underscores ADB’s reinforced and enduring commitment to supporting the Solomon Islands' growing development needs, in line with the government's vision for sustainable and inclusive growth.

A Milestone in a Long-Standing Partnership

“For more than 50 years, ADB has been assisting Solomon Islands to achieve its development goals,” said ADB Vice-President for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, Scott Morris. “The new office signifies a stepped-up and long-term commitment in ADB's partnership with Solomon Islands. With the new resident mission, we will be in a stronger position to help Solomon Islands achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth by improving connectivity, strengthening human capital, and promoting reforms.”

The upgrade follows a formal request from the Government of Solomon Islands, reflecting the country’s expanding infrastructure and development agenda and the increasing scope of ADB’s operations in the nation. The government views this as a natural evolution in the partnership between the two institutions, which began in 1973.

Enhancing Local Engagement and Project Delivery

Minister of Finance and Treasury and ADB Governor Manasseh Sogavare welcomed the move, describing the resident mission as a crucial step toward strengthening collaboration and improving the efficiency of development assistance.

“We have seen the value that a growing local presence can bring,” said Minister Sogavare. “A resident mission is crucial for enhancing the performance of ADB-financed projects, speeding up decision-making processes, expanding ADB support for private sector development, and giving us more opportunities for regular dialogue on portfolio performance, policy reform, and overall strategies for growth and development.”

ADB’s in-country presence is expected to significantly enhance project implementation efficiency by enabling more frequent engagement with stakeholders, facilitating better coordination with the government and development partners, and providing on-the-ground support for ongoing and future initiatives.

Rapid Growth in Development Portfolio

The decision to upgrade to a resident mission comes at a time of significant growth in ADB’s operations in the country. As of 31 December 2024, ADB’s active sovereign portfolio in Solomon Islands comprised 16 projects totaling $414 million. This marks a substantial increase from the previous year, when the portfolio included 11 projects valued at $215 million.

Looking ahead, planned commitments during the 2025–2028 period include 13 new projects and programs valued at over $213 million. These planned investments reflect ADB’s strategic focus on high-impact sectors that are vital for the country’s long-term development.

Key Sectors of Focus

ADB-supported initiatives in Solomon Islands concentrate on critical infrastructure and human development sectors. These include:

Transport and Connectivity: Major investments are underway to upgrade the international port in Honiara and improve road networks and provincial wharves, aimed at boosting trade and regional integration.

Renewable Energy: Projects supporting clean energy transitions aim to improve energy access and sustainability, especially in rural and remote communities.

Urban Development: Water supply and sanitation improvements, along with better solid waste management systems, are designed to enhance urban resilience and quality of life.

Health and Human Capital: ADB has committed resources to strengthening health systems and education, with a particular focus on building resilience in the face of climate change and future public health emergencies.

Economic Reforms: Through policy-based lending and technical assistance, ADB supports key reforms to improve the business environment, governance, and public financial management.

A Long-Term Commitment to Development

ADB’s historical contributions to the Solomon Islands include 126 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance projects amounting to $481 million as of the end of 2023. The current portfolio features 6 loans and 9 grants valued at approximately $202.8 million, spanning a wide range of sectors.

The new Resident Mission is expected to play a central role in advancing ADB’s Pacific Approach 2021–2025 strategy, which emphasizes a tailored, country-focused approach to building resilience and fostering prosperity in the region’s small island developing states.

As ADB deepens its engagement with the Solomon Islands, the establishment of a permanent resident mission is more than a symbolic gesture—it is a tangible reinforcement of the multilateral lender’s role as a long-term partner in the country’s development journey.

“This is about being present, being responsive, and working side-by-side with the people and government of Solomon Islands to build a more resilient and prosperous future,” Morris concluded.