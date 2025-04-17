Left Menu

Kuche7: Evolving Luxury Design at India Design 2025

Kuche7 redefined luxury at India Design 2025 by integrating innovation with heritage. Highlights included a stainless steel classical kitchen and a rose gold curved kitchen. Future-oriented and sustainable, the brand introduced a durable gold stainless steel wardrobe, marking new standards in home design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:43 IST
Kuche7 at India Design 2025: A fusion of timeless elegance and modern innovation in luxury kitchens. Image Credit: ANI
In an evolving world, Kuche7 has boldly redefined luxury home design, as showcased at India Design 2025. The brand is pioneering innovation interwoven with heritage, presenting durable yet elegant products. A standout feature was the stainless steel classical kitchen, which seamlessly merges tradition with modern material strength.

Another highlight was the curved kitchen, distinguished by its bean-shaped island adorned in an exquisite rose gold finish. This seamless design embodies luxury while enhancing workflow efficiency. Partnering with ORI, a delicate folded-metal pendant light provided a sophisticated and warm ambiance above the island.

Kuche7's innovations extend beyond kitchens, as evidenced by a gold stainless steel wardrobe. Offering resilience against moisture, pests, and daily wear, it offers a durable, luxurious alternative to traditional materials. Kuche7's presence was not merely about new designs but about envisioning a sustainable luxury future, setting fresh standards in the realm of home design.

