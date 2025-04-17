Left Menu

Infosys Reports Robust Revenue Despite Profit Dip

India's Infosys witnessed a decline in net profit for Q4, marking an 11.7% drop to Rs 7,033 crore. Revenue guidance was raised for FY25, and a final dividend was proposed. The company demonstrated strong cash flow, reaching USD 4.1 billion, the highest in its history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:55 IST
Infosys Reports Robust Revenue Despite Profit Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, reported an 11.7% decline in consolidated net profit, settling at Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter, a decrease from the Rs 7,969 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the dip, the company exceeded its full fiscal year guidance by increasing 2024-25 fiscal revenue forecasts to 4.5-5%, up from the previous 3.75-4.50%. Quarter revenues reached Rs 40,925 crore, an increase of 7.9% compared to Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24.

Infosys reported a 3.3% sequential profit rise, though revenue declined by 2%. CEO Salil Parekh praised the firm's focus on client-centricity and market responsiveness. The earnings showcased their capabilities in AI, cloud, and digital domains while ensuring financial solidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025