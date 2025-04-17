Infosys Reports Robust Revenue Despite Profit Dip

India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, reported an 11.7% decline in consolidated net profit, settling at Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter, a decrease from the Rs 7,969 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the dip, the company exceeded its full fiscal year guidance by increasing 2024-25 fiscal revenue forecasts to 4.5-5%, up from the previous 3.75-4.50%. Quarter revenues reached Rs 40,925 crore, an increase of 7.9% compared to Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24.

Infosys reported a 3.3% sequential profit rise, though revenue declined by 2%. CEO Salil Parekh praised the firm's focus on client-centricity and market responsiveness. The earnings showcased their capabilities in AI, cloud, and digital domains while ensuring financial solidity.

