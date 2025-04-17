Left Menu

NHPC's Strategic Move: Rs 2,000 Crore Bond Issuance Ahead

NHPC's board plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis in 2025-26. The Board of Directors will convene on April 23, 2025, to finalize the Key Information Document (KID) for issuing unsecured, taxable bonds, part of their borrowing plan for the fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:19 IST
NHPC's Strategic Move: Rs 2,000 Crore Bond Issuance Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned hydro power giant, NHPC, is gearing up for a significant financial move, as its board prepares to deliberate on raising up to Rs 2,000 crore through bond issuance in the fiscal year 2025-26.

Scheduled for a meeting on April 23, 2025, the NHPC Board of Directors will consider the approval of a Key Information Document (KID). This document will outline the strategy to issue unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, and non-cumulative bonds across one or more tranches via private placement.

This strategic financial initiative forms an integral part of NHPC's borrowing plan for the upcoming fiscal year, reflecting its commitment to leveraging market opportunities and optimizing its financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025