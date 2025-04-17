NHPC's Strategic Move: Rs 2,000 Crore Bond Issuance Ahead

The state-owned hydro power giant, NHPC, is gearing up for a significant financial move, as its board prepares to deliberate on raising up to Rs 2,000 crore through bond issuance in the fiscal year 2025-26.

Scheduled for a meeting on April 23, 2025, the NHPC Board of Directors will consider the approval of a Key Information Document (KID). This document will outline the strategy to issue unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, and non-cumulative bonds across one or more tranches via private placement.

This strategic financial initiative forms an integral part of NHPC's borrowing plan for the upcoming fiscal year, reflecting its commitment to leveraging market opportunities and optimizing its financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)