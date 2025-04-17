Delhi Metro Expansion: Progress on Key Corridors

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it has completed 70% of the work on several corridors, including between Chhatarpur Mandir and Vasant Kunj. The segment between Majlis Park and Jagatpur Village, featuring three new stations, is nearing completion.

This stretch has been undergoing trial runs since December, and it will be opened to the public following statutory and safety approvals. Significant progress has also been reported on the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, with three major tunnel breakthroughs marking a milestone in the DMRC's expansion efforts.

Phase 4 of the expansion, including the operational stretch from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension, plans to add 112 kilometers of new metro lines. This aims to enhance Delhi's public transport, offering more convenience and accessibility for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)