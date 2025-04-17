Left Menu

Ghadi Detergent Secures Naming Rights at New Delhi Railway Station

Ghadi Detergent has acquired naming rights for five platforms at New Delhi Railway Station, a key transport hub. This branding move will increase visibility to over 10,00,000 daily passengers and includes commuter-friendly amenities, demonstrating RSPL's strategy to engage consumers at essential touchpoints.

Ghadi Detergent, a leading brand under the RSPL Group, has acquired exclusive naming rights for five platforms at New Delhi Railway Station. The platforms will now bear the name Ghadi, marked prominently on various branding mediums throughout the station.

This strategic move is set to capture the attention of over 10,00,000 daily commuters, enhancing the brand's visibility in one of India's primary transport hubs.

The one-year branding initiative aligns with RSPL's mission to interact with customers at significant touchpoints, according to Gourabh Rath, Ghadi AVP-Marketing. The initiative will include the introduction of amenities such as female feeding rooms and digital displays.

