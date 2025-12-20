Saluting Courage: The Indian Army's Unyielding Spirit on Army Day

In a poignant address, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extolled the virtues of Army Day, celebrated each January 15, as a symbol of India's storied military history. It underscores national pride, honour, and the unparalleled valor, discipline, and sacrifice of the Indian Army, Sharma declared.

This year, Jaipur will have the privilege of hosting the 78th Army Day Parade on Mahal Road in Jagatpura. The event will feature impressive fly-past formations of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and displays of cutting-edge drone technology, highlighting the army's modern warfare capabilities.

The celebrations will include a 'Know Your Army' exhibition from January 8 to 12, allowing the public to engage with advanced weaponry and defense technologies. Additionally, the contributions of fallen soldiers and veterans will be recognized, underscoring the army's historic and ongoing commitment to national security and unity.

