Delhi Minister Slams Opposition for Personal Attacks, Urges Focus on Issues

In a recent press conference, Delhi's Health and Transport Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, launched a scathing critique of the Opposition, urging a departure from personal attacks to more substantive discussions. Singh targeted the Opposition for what he called a reliance on personal allegations and objectionable remarks, especially those targeting women leaders.

Singh stated that the previous government prioritized political interests over public welfare, resulting in the deterioration of sectors like health and transport. He condemned the use of poster campaigns and derogatory comments aimed at the female Chief Minister, labeling such tactics as unfit for a democratic society.

Openly challenging the Opposition, Singh called for debates centered on real issues, urging them to showcase significant accomplishments during their tenure. He assured the public of positive developments in Delhi's health and transport sectors, highlighting efforts to reform the Delhi Transport Corporation into a profit-making entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)