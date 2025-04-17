Marubeni to Establish Next-Gen Industrial Park in Telangana

Marubeni Corporation, a major Japanese industrial powerhouse, has announced its intention to invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish a cutting-edge industrial park in Telangana. This investment marks a significant milestone in the state's economic development strategy.

The announcement followed a delegation visit led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Marubeni's Tokyo headquarters. The parties signed a Letter of Intent, outlining plans to build the park over 600 acres in Telangana's Future City, dedicated to housing Japanese and multinational manufacturers.

The proposed industrial park will focus on dynamic sectors such as electronics, green pharma, precision engineering, aerospace, and defense. Tools Global Executive Dai Sakakura lauded Telangana's potential, expressing eagerness to capitalize on the region's growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)