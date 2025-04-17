Trump's Trade War Clouds U.S. Airlines' Horizon

President Donald Trump's trade war has generated unprecedented uncertainty for U.S. airlines, marking the most significant challenge since the COVID-19 pandemic. As the economy faces potential deterioration, carriers are grappling with predicting consumer behavior and business trajectories.

Major airlines like Delta Air Lines and Frontier have pulled back their full-year outlooks, while United Airlines has posed two varied earnings forecasts, reflecting industry ambivalence. Economists warn that U.S. tariff policies could precipitate a notable economic slowdown, with recession probabilities rising dramatically to 45%.

As travel demand aligns with economic fluctuations, airlines brace for reduced revenue. While they are wary of severe adjustments that might benefit competitors, they are focusing on cost management and strategic capacity changes to navigate the uncertain landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)