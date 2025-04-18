Midnight Blaze on Vidyasagar Setu: A Narrow Escape for Bus Passengers

Around 40 passengers had a narrow escape after a private bus caught fire on Vidyasagar Setu just past Thursday midnight. Prompt intervention by fire services, which dispatched three tenders, ensured the blaze was swiftly controlled without any casualties.

The bus, en route to Purulia from Kolkata, was moving at a slow pace when the flames erupted, allowing the passengers to evacuate safely. Eyewitnesses described the scene as one of sudden panic, with individuals scrambling for safety.

Authorities confirmed that all passengers were unscathed, providing relief amid what could have been a disastrous incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)