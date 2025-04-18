Heroic Passenger Thwarts Attempted Plane Hijacking in Belize

A dramatic hijacking unfolded over Belize on Thursday, when Akinyela Taylor, armed with a knife, attempted to seize control of a Tripoc Air plane carrying 14 passengers and two crew members.

After stabbing two passengers and the pilot, Taylor's actions prompted a licensed passenger to shoot him, an act of courage that left the hero in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to the back and lungs.

The chaotic incident began with Taylor's demands to be taken to the United States, dragging on for hours as the plane circled aimlessly before safely landing. Belizean and US authorities are investigating the motives of Taylor, who reportedly tried to enter Belize from Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)