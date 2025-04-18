Left Menu

Heroic Passenger Thwarts Attempted Plane Hijacking in Belize

A plane hijacking incident in Belize was thwarted when a licensed passenger shot the hijacker, Akinyela Taylor, who had stabbed two passengers and a pilot. The hero passenger is in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the motives behind Taylor's demands to be flown to the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belize | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic hijacking unfolded over Belize on Thursday, when Akinyela Taylor, armed with a knife, attempted to seize control of a Tripoc Air plane carrying 14 passengers and two crew members.

After stabbing two passengers and the pilot, Taylor's actions prompted a licensed passenger to shoot him, an act of courage that left the hero in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to the back and lungs.

The chaotic incident began with Taylor's demands to be taken to the United States, dragging on for hours as the plane circled aimlessly before safely landing. Belizean and US authorities are investigating the motives of Taylor, who reportedly tried to enter Belize from Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

