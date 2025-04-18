Signature Global Expands Land Holdings Amid Booming Realty Market

Signature Global, a prominent real estate company, has made a significant investment by acquiring 48 acres of land in Gurugram for Rs 1,070 crore in the last fiscal year. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering their residential project pipeline.

The company acquired land across various sectors in Gurugram: 16.16 acres in Sector 71 for Rs 283.09 crore, 25.62 acres in Sector 37D for Rs 670.15 crore, and 5.94 acres in Sector 88A for Rs 116.07 crore. Founder & Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal expressed commitment to expanding their land bank to match sales growth.

This strategic land acquisition aligns with the company's growth strategy, as evidenced by a 42% increase in sale bookings to Rs 10,290 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. Signature Global's proactive market strategy has resulted in record-breaking sales and enhanced sales realization rates, underscoring its position as a leading real estate developer.

(With inputs from agencies.)