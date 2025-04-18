Left Menu

New Radar Regulations Set to Revolutionize Road Safety

The government introduces new mandatory verification and stamping regulations for traffic radar equipment to enhance road safety. Effective from July 1, 2025, the rules assign detailed technical and safety standards. This move improves enforcement accuracy and benefits citizens, industries, and law enforcement agencies, contributing to data-driven traffic management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced the implementation of new regulations aimed at revolutionizing road safety. Starting from July 1, 2025, all traffic radar equipment will require mandatory verification and stamping, ensuring improved enforcement accuracy across the nation.

The rules, established after thorough consultations with various stakeholders, including the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology and vehicle certification organizations, aim to align with international standards. They fall under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, focusing on microwave Doppler radar equipment used to measure vehicle speeds.

This initiative promises significant benefits for citizens, manufacturers, and law enforcement, supporting data-driven governance in traffic management. It is expected to enhance road safety, reduce road fatalities, and minimize the social and economic costs associated with road accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

