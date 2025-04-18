TVS Motor Unveils the Futuristic 2025 Apache RR310

TVS Motor Company has introduced its 2025 model of the flagship Apache RR310, a move setting new standards in the super-premium motorcycle market. The motorcycle now complies with the latest OBD-2B emission norms.

Retailing from Rs 2.77 lakh, the upgraded Apache RR310 is not only performance-driven but also features a more versatile riding experience with its four riding modes. It includes upgrades such as cornering drag torque control and segment-first launch control.

TVS Motor's Vimal Sumbly stated that the latest version of the Apache RR310 represents a leap forward in motorcycle technology, offering both enhanced track performance and daily rideability. The Sepang Blue Race Replica color scheme further enhances its appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)