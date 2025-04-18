TVS Motor Unveils the Futuristic 2025 Apache RR310
TVS Motor Company launches the 2025 edition of its Apache RR310 motorcycle, featuring advanced onboard diagnostics and new technology enhancements. Priced from Rs 2.77 lakh, the update offers customization options, four riding modes, and new features enhancing both performance and rideability.
TVS Motor Company has introduced its 2025 model of the flagship Apache RR310, a move setting new standards in the super-premium motorcycle market. The motorcycle now complies with the latest OBD-2B emission norms.
Retailing from Rs 2.77 lakh, the upgraded Apache RR310 is not only performance-driven but also features a more versatile riding experience with its four riding modes. It includes upgrades such as cornering drag torque control and segment-first launch control.
TVS Motor's Vimal Sumbly stated that the latest version of the Apache RR310 represents a leap forward in motorcycle technology, offering both enhanced track performance and daily rideability. The Sepang Blue Race Replica color scheme further enhances its appeal.
