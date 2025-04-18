Left Menu

TVS Motor Unveils the Futuristic 2025 Apache RR310

TVS Motor Company launches the 2025 edition of its Apache RR310 motorcycle, featuring advanced onboard diagnostics and new technology enhancements. Priced from Rs 2.77 lakh, the update offers customization options, four riding modes, and new features enhancing both performance and rideability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:09 IST
TVS Motor Unveils the Futuristic 2025 Apache RR310
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company has introduced its 2025 model of the flagship Apache RR310, a move setting new standards in the super-premium motorcycle market. The motorcycle now complies with the latest OBD-2B emission norms.

Retailing from Rs 2.77 lakh, the upgraded Apache RR310 is not only performance-driven but also features a more versatile riding experience with its four riding modes. It includes upgrades such as cornering drag torque control and segment-first launch control.

TVS Motor's Vimal Sumbly stated that the latest version of the Apache RR310 represents a leap forward in motorcycle technology, offering both enhanced track performance and daily rideability. The Sepang Blue Race Replica color scheme further enhances its appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025