Left Menu

Tragic Cable Car Accident Claims Lives Near Naples

A cable car mishap near Naples resulted in the deaths of four people, including tourists from the UK and Israel. An investigation is underway as officials probe the causes of the tragic accident. A fifth person, believed to be a tourist, was seriously injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:27 IST
Tragic Cable Car Accident Claims Lives Near Naples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A tragic cable car accident near Naples has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including three tourists, one from the UK and another from Israel, an Italian official confirmed on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday when a traction cable reportedly snapped, causing both an upward and a downward-going cable car to stop on Monte Faito in Castellammare di Stabia. Only two of the three foreign victims have so far been identified, according to Marco De Rosa, spokesperson for the mayor of Vico Equense.

The incident has prompted Italian prosecutors to launch an investigation into the case of multiple manslaughter and culpable disaster. Meanwhile, a fifth person, believed to be a foreign tourist, was seriously injured and is currently hospitalized in Naples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025