Tragic Cable Car Accident Claims Lives Near Naples

A tragic cable car accident near Naples has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including three tourists, one from the UK and another from Israel, an Italian official confirmed on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday when a traction cable reportedly snapped, causing both an upward and a downward-going cable car to stop on Monte Faito in Castellammare di Stabia. Only two of the three foreign victims have so far been identified, according to Marco De Rosa, spokesperson for the mayor of Vico Equense.

The incident has prompted Italian prosecutors to launch an investigation into the case of multiple manslaughter and culpable disaster. Meanwhile, a fifth person, believed to be a foreign tourist, was seriously injured and is currently hospitalized in Naples.

(With inputs from agencies.)