Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives Near Bamitha

A tragic road accident occurred near Bamitha on Friday morning, claiming the lives of a father and his two young children when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle.

The crash, which happened between 7:30 and 8 AM, involved five people riding a single motorbike. Miajilal Ahirwar, 45, along with his children Shivam, 3, and Varsha, 4, died instantly at the scene, according to Ashutosh Shrotriya, the Bamitha police station in-charge.

The surviving two children were rushed to the district hospital in critical condition. Authorities have arrested the truck driver alleged to have been speeding, as further investigations unfold.

