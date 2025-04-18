Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives Near Bamitha

A devastating road accident near Bamitha resulted in the death of a man and his two children after a speeding truck crashed into their motorcycle. Two other children sustained critical injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The truck driver has been arrested as investigations proceed.

A tragic road accident occurred near Bamitha on Friday morning, claiming the lives of a father and his two young children when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle.

The crash, which happened between 7:30 and 8 AM, involved five people riding a single motorbike. Miajilal Ahirwar, 45, along with his children Shivam, 3, and Varsha, 4, died instantly at the scene, according to Ashutosh Shrotriya, the Bamitha police station in-charge.

The surviving two children were rushed to the district hospital in critical condition. Authorities have arrested the truck driver alleged to have been speeding, as further investigations unfold.

