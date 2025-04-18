Left Menu

Unforeseen Sky: DGCA Launches Probe into Pilot's Sudden Death

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the sudden cardiac arrest death of an Air India Express pilot. The probe will examine medical history, emergency protocols, and regulatory guidelines to ensure the safety and health of aviation crew members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:37 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an exhaustive investigation following the death of an Air India Express pilot due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The incident occurred mid-flight, prompting an urgent review of medical and procedural conditions governing flight crew emergencies.

The probe will scrutinize the pilot's medical history and assess if protocols for reporting in-flight sickness to Air Traffic Control were properly enacted. It will also review whether existing roster precautions accommodate crew with known medical restrictions.

In-depth analyses will determine if enhanced medical checks are necessary for pilots before flights. Further, the investigation will evaluate the swiftness of airport medical centers in responding to emergencies and propose updates to aviation health guidelines. Deputy Director Vishal Yadav and Group Captain Murtaza are leading the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

