US-Italy Unite for Global Economic Corridor

The United States and Italy have joined forces to launch the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), deemed one of this century's significant economic integration projects. This initiative aims to forge new connections through ports, railways, and undersea cables.

Both nations emphasize the transformative potential of IMEC in boosting economic development and integration from India through the Gulf, extending to Israel, Italy, and ultimately the United States.

The joint statement followed the first official meeting between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Washington, DC, underscoring their commitment to this ambitious project.

