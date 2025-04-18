Cool Ride: Chennai's First AC EMU Train Launches

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway introduced its first air-conditioned EMU train service on Friday, aimed at providing a more comfortable travel experience for its passengers.

The service is part of the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu stretch and marks a progressive step in commuter transportation in the region.

Similar services in Mumbai have been popular, encouraging the extension to Chennai. The trains come equipped with enhancements like automatic doors and CCTV for safety and comfort, and are expected to benefit commuters especially during peak hours and in hot weather conditions.

