Left Menu

Just Dial Reports Soaring Profits and Growth in FY25

Just Dial has achieved a significant 61% increase in its net profit for FY25, totaling Rs 584.2 crore. The company's Q4 profit stood at Rs 157.6 crore, bolstered by robust merchant acquisition tactics. Notably, the platform experienced an 11.8% uptick in unique visitors, reaching 191.3 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:56 IST
Just Dial Reports Soaring Profits and Growth in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Local search engine company Just Dial has reported a remarkable 61 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the fiscal year 2025, amassing Rs 584.2 crore. For the January to March quarter, the company recorded a profit of Rs 157.6 crore.

In terms of revenue, Just Dial achieved Rs 1,141.9 crore in FY25, indicating a 9.5 percent growth compared to FY24. The revenue for Q4 specifically amounted to Rs 289.2 crore, marking a 7 percent growth over the same quarter from the previous year. This growth was attributed to effective merchant acquisition strategies that improved market penetration.

The number of unique visitors on Just Dial soared to 191.3 million in Q4, representing an 11.8 percent rise from the previous year, while business listings neared 48.8 million. According to Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit, FY25 was transformative, integrating Generative AI and enhancing user and merchant experiences, laying foundations for continued success in FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025