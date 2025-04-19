Just Dial Reports Soaring Profits and Growth in FY25

Local search engine company Just Dial has reported a remarkable 61 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the fiscal year 2025, amassing Rs 584.2 crore. For the January to March quarter, the company recorded a profit of Rs 157.6 crore.

In terms of revenue, Just Dial achieved Rs 1,141.9 crore in FY25, indicating a 9.5 percent growth compared to FY24. The revenue for Q4 specifically amounted to Rs 289.2 crore, marking a 7 percent growth over the same quarter from the previous year. This growth was attributed to effective merchant acquisition strategies that improved market penetration.

The number of unique visitors on Just Dial soared to 191.3 million in Q4, representing an 11.8 percent rise from the previous year, while business listings neared 48.8 million. According to Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit, FY25 was transformative, integrating Generative AI and enhancing user and merchant experiences, laying foundations for continued success in FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)