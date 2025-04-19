RBI Gold Reserves Soar Amid Global Economic Shifts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted a dramatic surge in the value of its gold reserves as of the week ending April 11, mirroring a worldwide escalation in gold prices. Recent figures reveal that the central bank's gold assets have tripled over the past year, signaling robust purchasing activities during this timeframe.

Data indicated that the RBI's gold holdings appreciated by Rs 11,986 crore during the specified week, amounting to a total value of Rs 6,88,496 crore. This rise coincides with a global trend where central banks are increasingly acquiring gold amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Gold's reputation as a safe haven asset during turbulent times has compelled these institutions to fortify their reserves as a precautionary strategy.

India's consistent foreign exchange reserve growth, alongside the spike in gold value, underscores the RBI's preparedness for external economic disruptions. This reflects a worldwide pattern of central banks enhancing their gold portfolios to mitigate global risks. With ongoing trade tensions stemming from U.S.-China tariffs, gold remains a crucial asset. Meanwhile, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) touched new records, driven by a weaker U.S. dollar and elevated tariffs, with futures contracts advancing to an unprecedented Rs 95,935 per 10 grams. International demand for gold, fueled by central bank purchases through ETFs and continued geopolitical tensions, also propelled the metal's rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)