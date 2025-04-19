Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Leads Business Reform Charge in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has reinforced his government's dedication to creating a business-friendly atmosphere in the Union Territory by refining regulatory processes. Addressing a high-level meeting, Abdullah emphasized the reduction of compliance burdens and the encouragement of digitisation and single-window clearances under the Ease of Doing Business framework.

In a renewed effort to bolster the Union Territory's economic climate, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reasserted his administration's commitment to cultivating a business-friendly environment. The remarks came during a high-level meeting focused on simplifying regulatory frameworks across sectors.

The meeting was part of a national initiative spearheaded by the Union cabinet secretariat, coordinated with the PMO, NITI Aayog, DPIIT, and the Ministry of MSME. Emphasizing deregulation and digitisation, the initiative aims to streamline business operations, especially for MSMEs, and promotes single-window clearances.

Abdullah stressed the necessity of regular progress evaluations every two months and directed the quick implementation of action plans. He instructed that finalised plans be promptly uploaded on a management information system portal, fostering transparency and efficiency.

