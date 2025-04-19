Buick's Survival on the Line Amid Tariff Woes

In a significant twist for the U.S. auto market, Buick's promising resurgence is facing potential derailment due to new tariffs. Once considered outdated, Buick saw a 39% sales increase in the first quarter, driven by its refreshed SUV lineup. However, the Trump administration's tariffs now threaten this success story.

Key models, including the Envista and Encore GX built in South Korea, and the Envision SUV from China, are now subject to substantial tariffs. Analysts warn that these increased costs could stall Buick's growth, jeopardizing its U.S. market presence.

As automakers reevaluate their portfolios amid rising production costs, Buick's situation underscores the broader industry implications. General Motors and Ford are bracing for economic impacts, while tariffs threaten to push affordable vehicles further out of reach for American consumers.

