Buick's Survival on the Line Amid Tariff Woes

Buick, experiencing a sales surge with its refreshed SUV lineup, faces a significant threat to its momentum due to high tariffs imposed on its popular models manufactured in South Korea and China. Industry analysts warn that increased prices could jeopardize Buick's future in the U.S. auto market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:32 IST
In a significant twist for the U.S. auto market, Buick's promising resurgence is facing potential derailment due to new tariffs. Once considered outdated, Buick saw a 39% sales increase in the first quarter, driven by its refreshed SUV lineup. However, the Trump administration's tariffs now threaten this success story.

Key models, including the Envista and Encore GX built in South Korea, and the Envision SUV from China, are now subject to substantial tariffs. Analysts warn that these increased costs could stall Buick's growth, jeopardizing its U.S. market presence.

As automakers reevaluate their portfolios amid rising production costs, Buick's situation underscores the broader industry implications. General Motors and Ford are bracing for economic impacts, while tariffs threaten to push affordable vehicles further out of reach for American consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

