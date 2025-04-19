Buick's Survival on the Line Amid Tariff Woes
Buick, experiencing a sales surge with its refreshed SUV lineup, faces a significant threat to its momentum due to high tariffs imposed on its popular models manufactured in South Korea and China. Industry analysts warn that increased prices could jeopardize Buick's future in the U.S. auto market.
In a significant twist for the U.S. auto market, Buick's promising resurgence is facing potential derailment due to new tariffs. Once considered outdated, Buick saw a 39% sales increase in the first quarter, driven by its refreshed SUV lineup. However, the Trump administration's tariffs now threaten this success story.
Key models, including the Envista and Encore GX built in South Korea, and the Envision SUV from China, are now subject to substantial tariffs. Analysts warn that these increased costs could stall Buick's growth, jeopardizing its U.S. market presence.
As automakers reevaluate their portfolios amid rising production costs, Buick's situation underscores the broader industry implications. General Motors and Ford are bracing for economic impacts, while tariffs threaten to push affordable vehicles further out of reach for American consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race to the Blue House: South Korea's Presidential Candidates Gear Up
Tensions Rise as South Korea Faces Political Upheaval
Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol Impeached and Ousted
Impeachment Fallout: South Korea's Political Turmoil and Election
The Rapid Rise and Troubling Fall of Yoon Suk Yeol: South Korea's Ousted President